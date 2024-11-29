Soccer bets – Chiefs should be too good for Royal AM

Chiefs and Liverpool have to be favourites for wins this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Royal AM in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, with Nasreddine Nabi’s side hoping to make it two wins in four days at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Amakhosi beat Richards Bay 2-1 on Wednesday to pick up a third league win of the season. Royal AM, like Richards Bay, are struggling this season, with just one win so far. While Chiefs’ form has been patchy, this should be another win for Nabi’s side.

Gaston Sirino should also be back for Chiefs, which will give them an extra spark in attack.

Prediction: Chiefs 3 Royal AM 1

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates look like title contenders this season, seven victories in a row to start the campaign putting them three points clear at the top of the table. Jose Riveiro’s side have also already lifted the MTN8, and started their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with a bang on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers won 2-1 away at CR Belouizdad of Algeria, with youngster Mohau Nkota getting both goals.

Stellies, by contrast, lost their Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener 2-0 at Stade Malien. Steve Barker’s side are struggling a little after a good start to the season. They lost that MTN8 final to Pirates, and it is hard to see anything other than another Bucs win on Sunday.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2 Stellenbosch 0

Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool are leaving the rest trailing in their wake in the English Premier League this season. Arne Slot’s side have opened up an eight point lead over second-placed City ahead of this showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, while City somehow managed to blow a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord to draw 3-3 in the same competition on Tuesday.

Before that game, Pep Guardiola’s side had lost five matches in a row in all competitions, including three in the Premier League.

At Anfield, Liverpool look set for another three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Chelsea have impressed many this season under new head coach Enzo Maresca. The Blues are currently third in the English Premier League, and have only lost in the league this season to the two sides above them – Manchester City and leaders Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s Villa, however, should give them a stern test at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Villa have not won any of their last six matches in all competitions, but they remain a dangerous side, and have a decent record at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not beaten Villa at home in over three years, and Villa beat them at the Bridge in the league in both of the last two seasons. This is a tough one to call, with a score draw possibly the most likely result.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Villa 1