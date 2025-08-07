Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

If you back Boland, you’ll bank the big bucks

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

7 August 2025

09:22 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It's time to do some long-range thinking about who'll win the Currie Cup in 2025.

Boland rugby players

Sibusiso Sangweni of Boland Cavaliers in action against Griquas last weekend. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

The 2025 edition of the Currie Cup is well underway and so far the Bulls and Lions look like the teams to beat.

They are both unbeaten after the two opening rounds of action. The other six teams have all lost in the first two weeks, and in the case of the Sharks and Western Province, they’ve lost both their games so far.

It is no surprise then that Betway have made the Bulls and Lions the favourites to also go all the way in the competition.

Of course there are still several matches to be played before we get to the final, with all the teams still having five regular season games to play, before the semi-finals, so a lot can still happen.

So, if you’re a gambling man, and believe one of the teams other than the Bulls or Lions will win the Currie Cup this year, then take a look at these odds for an outright winner this season.

Boland are 150.00 to go all the way, Griquas are 67.00, and the Sharks at 51.00.

The Cheetahs are at 23.10, the same as Western Province and then we have the Pumas, winners in 2022, at 17.10.

The Lions are second favourites at 2.90, while the Bulls are at 1.57 — in anyone’s books, the big favourites.

See Betway for a multitude of betting options. These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground
Lotto PowerBall player wins R124 million, here’s what banking app they used
South Africa SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals
News Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe
News Public Protector commits to helping Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission protect rights ‘in its own country’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp