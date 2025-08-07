If you back Boland, you’ll bank the big bucks

It's time to do some long-range thinking about who'll win the Currie Cup in 2025.

The 2025 edition of the Currie Cup is well underway and so far the Bulls and Lions look like the teams to beat.

They are both unbeaten after the two opening rounds of action. The other six teams have all lost in the first two weeks, and in the case of the Sharks and Western Province, they’ve lost both their games so far.

It is no surprise then that Betway have made the Bulls and Lions the favourites to also go all the way in the competition.

Of course there are still several matches to be played before we get to the final, with all the teams still having five regular season games to play, before the semi-finals, so a lot can still happen.

So, if you’re a gambling man, and believe one of the teams other than the Bulls or Lions will win the Currie Cup this year, then take a look at these odds for an outright winner this season.

Boland are 150.00 to go all the way, Griquas are 67.00, and the Sharks at 51.00.

The Cheetahs are at 23.10, the same as Western Province and then we have the Pumas, winners in 2022, at 17.10.

The Lions are second favourites at 2.90, while the Bulls are at 1.57 — in anyone’s books, the big favourites.

