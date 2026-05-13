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Emile van Heerden wins Sharks Player of the Year award

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

6 minute read

13 May 2026

01:01 pm

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Meanwhile, Phepsi Buthelezi scopped three awards and André Esterhuizen and Nick Hatton were other big winners.

Emile van Heerden Sharks

Sharks lock Emile van Heerden has been a standout performer in both lineouts and general play this season. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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Lock Emile van Heerden won the Sharks Player of the Year at the Durban union’s annual awards evening on Tuesday night.

Phepsi Buthelezi was another big winner on the night, scooping URC Player of the Season, Sharks top try scorer and Fans Player of the Year.

Captain André Esterhuizen was awarded the Player’s Player of the Year, and Nick Hatton was named the Currie Cup Player of the Yar.

The awards celebrated outstanding individual achievements amid a challenging 2025/26 season where the Sharks parted with head coach John Plumtree, replaced him with JP Pietersen, and changed its structures, all while battling a massive injury crisis.

They finished second last (seventh) in the Currie Cup, crashed out of the Champions Cup group stage into the Challenge Cup last-16, where they lost too.

They struggled in the United Rugby Championship too, failing to make the play-offs. The Sharks currently lie 10th on the table and with one game to go, cannot finish higher.

Sharks honours its best

“We remain firmly focused on building for the future,” said Pietersen.

“We have belief in the talent emerging through the ranks and confidence in the collective determination within the Sharks family to get back on track and come back stronger during the 2026/2027 rugby season.”

Esterhuizen was voted Players’ Player of the Year by his teammates for his leadership, consistency and influence throughout the season, while Emile van Heerden received the prestigious Sharks Player of the Year award for his consistency and standout performances across both the URC and European rugby.

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Phepsi Buthelezi received his awards for a sensational season, scoring seven tries so far in the URC.

2025/2026 Sharks Player Award Winners:

  • Sharks U19 Player of the Season – Hanu Pieterse
  • Sharks U21 Player of the Season – Jaco Williams
  • Sharks Currie Cup Player of the Season – Nick Hatton
  • Sharks Vodacom URC Player of the Season – Phepsi Buthelezi
  • Sharks Investec Champions Cup Player of the Season – Aphelele Fassi
  • Sharks Top Try Scorer – Phepsi Buthelezi
  • Sharks Breakthrough Player of the Year – Phatu Ganyane
  • Sharks Fans Player of the Year – Phepsi Buthelezi
  • Sharks Players’ Player of the Year – André Esterhuizen
  • Sharks Player of the Year – Emile van Heerden

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Currie Cup Jon-Paul Roger "JP" Pietersen Sharks rugby team United Rugby Championship

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