It’s round three of the Currie Cup so expect some hot action

The Bulls, Sharks and Boland are all at home in the remaining matches this weekend.

It’s round three of this year’s Currie Cup competition and while there are certainly favourites to win each weekend, nothing is a given, as we’ve seen in the first two weeks of action.

Already Griquas have downed Western Province in Kimberley on Friday afternoon, for their second win from three games, while the men from the Cape are winless after three.

This weekend there are three more games to keep fans interested, ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship next weekend. Remember, the Springboks are up against Australia at Ellis Park next Saturday.

So what can we expect on Saturday in the Currie Cup?

First up, the Bulls host the Pumas in Pretoria and while there have been some close matches between these teams in the recent past, Betway is predicting a good win by the Bulls, who’re at odds of 1.01 to win.

If you’re prepared to risk a few of your Rands, the Pumas are at 20.00 to win, and a draw is at 70.00.

In the later game the Sharks welcome the Cheetahs to Durban and because of the home team’s poor start to the competition — two big defeats — there’s not too much to choose between these teams. It also hasn’t helped that the Cheetahs haven’t made the most promising starts to their campaign.

But, the Bloemfonteiners are favourites against the young Sharks, at 1.42, while the home team are at 3.30.

In the final game of round three, in Wellington on Sunday afternoon, the Boland Cavaliers host the Lions, but they’re not given much chance to win, at 13.00 — not a bad option if you’re a gambling man. The Lions are at 1.05, while a draw is at 50.00.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.