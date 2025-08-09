Bulls expect ‘totally different challenge’ in Pumas after thrashing youthful WP, Sharks

'This is a well-oiled team that has been proficient over a number of years. Great cohesion, great continuity. A clear DNA that works for them.'

The Bulls are expecting a far tougher match against the Pumas after thrashing inexperienced Sharks and Western Province sides in the first two rounds of the Currie Cup.

Rather than giving youngsters chances, the Pumas are among the second-tier unions featuring full-strength sides in the tournament.

Bulls assistant coaches James Winstanley and Josh Strauss announced a squad featuring both experience and youth (including two debutants) for the game at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

They said while they beat the Western Province 48–23 in Cape Town and the Sharks 64–0 in Pretoria, and fly high at the top of the log, they are still unsure of the actual strength of their own side, and their chances of winning the tournament.

Pumas a more accurate yardstick

“We need the reference point of playing against a team that has a different age profile. That is what the Pumas bring us,” Winstanley said.

“This next block of games looks very different. There’s no point dwelling on what’s happened. We found that we’ve been considerably prepared for those games but now we enter into a totally different challenge.”

He and Strauss described the Pumas as a more cohesive outfit, which was solid in their 49–28 win over the Griquas in Mbombela but has a point to prove after a poor performance in their 42–25 loss against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

“This is a well-oiled team that has been proficient over a number of years,” Winstanley said. “Great cohesion, great continuity. A clear DNA that works for them. We see a very difficult game ahead of us on Saturday.”

Strauss added, “They are a more cohesive side. They have been together for a long time. The first two games we played, the teams that probably had the same amount of preparation time we had.”

The Bulls coach said he expected the Pumas to be out for blood after the Cheetahs defeat.

“They will come for us and try to prove a point,” Strauss said. “But we are ready for it. We’ve prepared well. We just have to take the game as it comes.”