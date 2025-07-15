Betway Best Bets

Last chance to cash in on Hong Kong

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

15 July 2025

08:14 am

Racing-crazy city taking a holiday from the game.

Luke Ferraris

Jockey Luke Ferraris in action at the Sha Tin Racecourse on an earlier occasion. Picture: Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images

Horse players get a last chance to make money on Hong Kong racing for a while when Wednesday’s Happy Valley evening fixture brings down the curtain on the island’s 2024/25 season.

The action gets underway just after midday South African time with the first of nine races and there’s some familial interest for locals with jockeys Luke Ferraris and Kegan de Melo on the riding roster.

Ferraris needs just one more winner to climb from fifth to fourth place in the Hong Kong jockey championship but doesn’t have the best book of rides. Setanta in Race 6 might be his best chance.

Former SA champion jock Douglas Whyte, now a trainer in Hong Kong, has a bright chance of leading in the first winner of the night – Dan Attack in a 1200m sprint handicap.

Idol Horse tipster Dan Middlebrook reports that Dan Attack has impressed in recent barrier trials and should get every chance to settle under Aussie ace Hugh Bowman from draw No 2.

Hong Kong champion for the umpteenth time Zac Purton rides the biggest danger, Triumphant Warrior, while others to consider are My Intelligent and Youremyeverything.

In Race 4, SA-trained Mauritian jockey Karis Teetan hops aboard SJ Tourbillon, who is going for a hat-trick of wins to cap a good season.

Purton, who finished more than 60 winners ahead of Bowman in the championship, looks set to dominate proceedings yet again and cannot be left out of any bets at any stage.

The Hong Kong racing scene will take a two-month break and start the 2025/26 season in September.
That’s when South African conditioner Brett Crawford will make his debut after being recruited for a much-coveted training contract in the racing-crazy Chinese enclave.

Crawford follows in the footsteps of compatriots Tony Millard and David Ferraris, both of whom have retired after lengthy and very successful careers in Hong Kong.

Read more on these topics

Hong Kong

