Blitzboks beat Uruguay, but suffer big defeat to Aussies in Hong Kong

The Blitzboks now have to beat New Zealand in their final pool match early Saturday to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals.

South Africa’s Blitzboks had a mixed bag of results at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament on Friday, winning one game and losing one ahead of their final pool match on Saturday.

The Blitzboks opened their account at the prestigious tournament with a convincing and good 40-7 win against Uruguay, scoring six tries in the process, but they then came horribly unstuck against the stronger Australian team 26-7 later in the day.

The Aussies, who dominated all aspects of play, raced into a 14-0 lead at the break and then scored a further two tries in the second half before the South Africans got a consolation try towards the end of the match.

Australia lost 21-12 to New Zealand and next play Uruguay, while the Blitzboks face the dangerous All Blacks Sevens team, who also beat Uruguay 29-0, on Saturday.

New Zealand lead the pool with two wins and six points, followed by Australia and South Africa, who each have three points. The two teams to progress to the quarter-finals will now only be determined on Saturday.

This year’s tournament is being played for the first time at the new 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium.