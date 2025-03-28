Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Blitzboks beat Uruguay, but suffer big defeat to Aussies in Hong Kong

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

28 Mar 2025

03:11 pm

The Blitzboks now have to beat New Zealand in their final pool match early Saturday to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals.

Blitzboks players

The Blitzboks are currently playing in Hong Kong. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

South Africa’s Blitzboks had a mixed bag of results at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament on Friday, winning one game and losing one ahead of their final pool match on Saturday.

The Blitzboks opened their account at the prestigious tournament with a convincing and good 40-7 win against Uruguay, scoring six tries in the process, but they then came horribly unstuck against the stronger Australian team 26-7 later in the day.

The Aussies, who dominated all aspects of play, raced into a 14-0 lead at the break and then scored a further two tries in the second half before the South Africans got a consolation try towards the end of the match.

Australia lost 21-12 to New Zealand and next play Uruguay, while the Blitzboks face the dangerous All Blacks Sevens team, who also beat Uruguay 29-0, on Saturday.

New Zealand lead the pool with two wins and six points, followed by Australia and South Africa, who each have three points. The two teams to progress to the quarter-finals will now only be determined on Saturday.

This year’s tournament is being played for the first time at the new 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Blitzboks Hong Kong

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: ‘I will sue the state’ — Kwinana shouts as drama unfolds in court
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: So what if there is a shack in the back?
News Human trafficking: ‘Sophisticated’ syndicates operating with government assistance
Betway PSL Royal AM back on market after Moodley deal collapses
News Crocodile rips off boy’s arm at fishing resort

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp