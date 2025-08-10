Liverpool a safe bet for more silverware against Palace

The Reds are heavy favourites to win at Wembley on Sunday.

The traditional curtain-raised to the English Premier League takes place on Sunday, as reigning champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

Arne Slot’s Reds have not rested on their laurels after winning the English top flight for the 20th time in the club’s history. Liverpool have invested heavily in the transfer market, bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt at a combined cost of nearly 200 million pounds (about R4.8 billion).

Liverpool have also seen players leave, Trent Alexander-Arnold going to Real Madrid, while Luis Diaz has joined Bayern Munich.

The club has also been plunged into mourning in the off-season following the tragic death in a road accident of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Expect Jota to be honoured in the stands at Wembley as the players on the pitch look to lift their first silverware of the season.

Palace had a fairytale run to their first ever FA Cup triumph last season, stunning Manchester City 1-0 in the final. Oliver Glasner’s side will hope to spring another upset against Liverpool.

The Eagles have not had the best time off the pitch since that FA Cup win, however. There have not been many new signings while the club still don’t know if they will play in the Uefa Europa League or the Uefa Europa Conference League this season.

Palace were demoted to the Conference League by Uefa, because of multi-club ownership issues involving their co-owner John Textor. They have appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with an answer expected soon.

According to the latest Betway odds, Palace are outsiders at 4.90 to win at Wembley, with a draw at 4.30 and a Liverpool win at 1.63.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.