Lyle Hewitson aiming to get Steps Ahead at Happy Valley

Ex-SA champ rides one of the best bets on the card.

Lyle Hewitson knows how tough it is to succeed as a jockey in Hong Kong. He suffered a lean spell there a few years ago after an early-season injury saw him fall from the radar of trainers, owners and punters in the notoriously superstitious and fickle racing city.

So, the three-time South African champion was relieved to get on the board early this season, partnering Metro Power to victory at Sha Tin on Sunday. It was also his first win since returning from more injury, wrist and ankle fractures suffered in a nasty race fall in June.

He’s eager to follow up asap and has a good chance to add momentum at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the appropriately named Steps Ahead (5.50) in Race 8.

Hewitson was aboard trainer Francis Lui Kin-wai’s charge for last season’s four-year-old series, finishing strongly in high-quality feature races. He also piloted the three-time winner on his start after the Derby, finishing a close second to Californiatotality, whom he reopposes on Wednesday.

“It’s good to be able to get back on him … he’s a solid ride,” Hewitson said. “After his gallop (on Monday morning), he seemed in a decent vein of fitness. I think he’s in good shape to run a good race.”

Steps Ahead also bumps hard gallopers like Jumbo Legend (6.50) and Lo Rider (6.50) – not to mention Encountered (6.40), who is trained by new Hong Kong arrival Brett Crawford from Cape Town.

Crawford has had two runners in the city so far, posting a second and a third, and the ante-post odds suggest a degree of stable confidence he can break the maiden.

Hewitson’s other two rides on the Valley card are Mark Newnham’s duo Exceed The Wish (12.99) in the fifth and King Lotus (8.00) in the sixth. The latter is the preference, judging by the jockey’s comments to the media.

Other South African in action at Happy Valley include Keagan de Melo, who has a shout in Race 7 on Wings Of War (12.00) trained by his famous countryman Douglas Whyte. However, a wide gate is a drawback over the minimum distance and favourite Friends Of Shajing (4.20) cannot be left out.

