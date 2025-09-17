Leigh Matthews’ family fights killer Donovan Moodley’s parole bid

Moodley’s parole has been approved by the board but still requires the justice minister’s sign-off.

Pushback is building up against the possible release on parole of convicted murderer Donovan Moodley, who abducted and killed Leigh Matthews, a 21-year-old university student, in 2004.

The Matthews family and their attorney are questioning the decision, particularly as they don’t believe the 45-year-old, who has been behind bars for 20 years, has been rehabilitated.

Family raises concerns over lack of rehabilitation

They point to the fact that he has steadfastly refused to reveal who else was involved in the abduction, following the trial court’s finding that he had not acted alone.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board approved Moodley’s release on parole, but approval must still be given by the National Council for Correctional Services and Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald.

Attorney Tania Koen, who represents Matthews’ parents, Rob and Sharon, said the news that their daughter’s killer’s had been recommended for release was a big setback.

Attorney highlights contradictions in Moodley’s claims

“Rob and Sharon were very shocked. One of the main reasons they are against it is that they don’t believe he has been rehabilitated.

“Up until last year, Moodley brought an urgent court application and made allegations that someone from Leeuwkop Correctional Centre wanted to kill him.

“The state proved it was untrue and that the person wasn’t even based in Leeuwkop.”

Moodley also accused two others of this.

Koen said Moodley still hasn’t revealed where he kept Matthews for 11 days.

“The forensic evidence indicates she was kept in a cool room or something like that. He hasn’t disclosed that information.”

Koen said they felt the parole board had not taken their input or victim impact statements into consideration.

Leigh Matthews.

Experts say parole undermines justice in violent crimes

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said, taking into consideration the high number of crimes committed against women, especially murders, in South Africa, one would expect the state and the minister of correctional services, to take a hard line against the early release of violent criminals.

“In SA law, we follow the principle that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done. One has to wonder if early release of a violent criminal is just and acceptable,” she said.

National Assembly chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said: “Donovan Moodley must stay behind bars. He has repeatedly changed his story, sometimes claiming he acted alone, other times hinting others were involved, and even once saying he killed Leigh because she was screaming.

“These contradictions make a mockery of his so-called remorse.”

Doubts over psychological assessments and parole process

Cameron said Moodley first became eligible for parole in 2018 and was recommended for release recently, despite his victim’s family submitting victim impact statements that make clear the ongoing devastation the crime has caused.

“To make matters worse, the psychologist who recommended Moodley for parole was later found guilty of professional misconduct by the Health Professions Council of SA, raising serious questions about the credibility of any claim that he is rehabilitated,” he said.

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said the department should state that Moodley is fully rehabilitated to avoid repeat offending.

He said parole was not a right, but a privilege requiring necessary steps to be taken.

“A thorough analysis of his behaviour during his term should be a determining factor, together with signs of remorse and a guilty conscience, embracing his past mistakes and lessons learned from his incarceration and the standing of the victim’s family,” he added.

Final decision now rests with the minister

Two years ago, Moodley took legal action after the parole board declined to release him.

Judge Stuart Wilson ordered a new hearing, which Koen opposed. Moodley was denied parole again.

However, after a third review, he has now received approval, pending the minister’s final decision.

Moodley was sentenced to life in jail on 4 August, 2005, for the murder, along with sentences of 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for extortion for demanding a R50 000 ransom from her parents.

