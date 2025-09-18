More thrills to come at World Athletics Championships

There are still a few South Africans in action over the coming days.

The World Athletics Championships taking place in Tokyo wrap up this weekend and there is sure to be plenty of action-packed entertainment over the next few days.

It has been a hugely satisfying championship up to now, with some outstanding track and field events and if the action before is anything to go by then the final three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is sure to deliver the goods as well.

For the South African team, there are not too many more medal opportunities, but if things go their way they could pick up a medal or two.

The big focus over the next few days will be on the men’s and women’s 200m finals, on Friday, the 400m hurdles events, also on Friday, while on Saturday there will be lots of interest in the women’s javelin.

Bryan Levell (2.25) is the favourite in the men’s 200m final, with Noah Lyles second (2.75) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (4.50) third favourite.

Wayde van Niekerk is at 250.00 to win, and he’ll first have to get through the semi-finals to just make the final.

Javelin final

American sprint star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is the favourite to do the sprint gold double, having won the 100m the other day. She is at 1.25 to also win the 200m final on Friday.

South Africa’s Jo-Ane du Plessis will hope to win a medal in the women’s javelin on Saturday, and at 21.00 the Olympic bronze medallist is not a bad bet.

On Sunday, Prudence Sekgodiso is in action in the women’s 800m but she will have to run the race of her life to make it to the podium. She is at 97.00 to win.

The meeting ends on Sunday with the 4x100m and 4x400m relays and South Africa’s men’s sprinters will look to do what they did at the Olympics and grab another medal. They’ll face stiff competition though, but in relay running, anything is possible. They are at 21.00 to win, behind the USA (1.56) and Jamaica (2.75).

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.