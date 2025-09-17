Wayde van Niekerk shows good form as he cruises into 200m semis

Van Niekerk and Sinesipho Dambile have qualified for the half-lap semifinals at the World Championships.

Having kept a low profile in the build-up, Wayde van Niekerk turned some heads on Wednesday, delivering a solid result in his opening race at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 400m world record holder dropped down in distance this year, largely focussing on the 200m sprint.

And after showing some form last month when he ran 20.07 seconds at a Continental Tour meeting in Budapest, 33-year-old Van Niekerk said ahead of the global championships that he was confident of putting up a fight and potentially improving his eight-year-old personal best of 19.84.

However, having struggled to find top gear since he returned from a career-threatening knee injury in 2020, more attention was placed on younger athletes in the SA team before they departed for the Japanese capital.

But Van Niekerk was impressive in his first-round 200m heat, looking strong as he took second position in his race in 20.19.

His compatriot, national champion Sinesipho Dambile, finished third in his heat in 20.27, with both athletes progressing to the half-lap semifinals to be held on Thursday (2.02pm SA time).

In other events on Wednesday, national record holder Tshepo Tshite took ninth place in the men’s 1 500m final in 3:35.90, while Zeney van der Walt ended seventh in her 400m hurdles semifinal, and she was eliminated.

Looking ahead

There will be plenty of interest from a South African perspective on Thursday’s sixth day of action in Tokyo.

Aside from Van Niekerk and Dambile in the 200m semifinals, world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso and Charne Swart will turn out in the opening round of the women’s 800m event (12.58pm).

And all eyes will be on Zakithi Nene as he targets a spot on the podium in the men’s 400m final at 3.10pm.

The second fastest man in the world this year, after setting a personal best of 43.76 in Nairobi in May, Nene proved he had recovered from a hamstring injury which he picked up in July when he won his first-round heat and his semifinal this week.

He was aiming to secure South Africa’s first medal at the biennial World Championships since 2017.