Mzansi flavour to Burnley v Liverpool

Will Lyle Foster get a chance to shine against the reigning champions?

Lyle Foster, fresh from helping Bafana Bafana move closer to qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, now has a chance to test himself against the best English football has to offer.

Foster’s Burnley FC will host reigning champions Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday. The 25 year-old former Orlando Pirates marksman has been in fine form this season.

He scored in Burnley’s last game before the international break, against Manchester United, and was unlucky not to grab a brace, his second effort disallowed by the narrowest of offside decisions.

Foster then also scored as Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 at the Free State Stadium, and turned in another tireless display in the 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

It remains to be seen if Burnley head coach Scott Parker believes Foster has enough in his legs to start against Arne Slot’s Reds. But he should at least play some role against the Reds, as long as he is fully fit.

The striker that has been in all the headlines ahead of this match, however, is Liverpool’s new Swedish marksman Alexander Isak.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record for the second time in this transfer window, when they signed Isak on deadline day for 125 million pounds (almost R3 billion) from Newcastle United.

The Reds have not rested on their laurels after winning the title, splashing the cash in a bid to continue to dominate the Premier League.

Isak basically went on strike at Newcastle to get his Liverpool move, and Slot warned that it will take time before he is up to full match fitness. So the Swede can be expected to be on the bench against Burnley, with Hugo Ekitike again leading the line.

Ekitike has had a fantastic start to life in a Liverpool shirt, and the Reds’ attack should have far too much for Burnley on Sunday.

The Betway Odds have Liverpool as heavy favourites to beat the Clarets, priced at 1.32 to Burnley’s 9.20. The draw is also an outside bet, at 5.80.

Sometimes teams find it difficult after an international break to hit the ground running. But Liverpool should still romp to a healthy win at Turf Moor.