Proteas face stiff challenge against India in Eden Gardens Test

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Agence France Presse

3 minute read

12 November 2025

11:08 am

Several South African cricketers in the tour group will be on debut in India.

Eden Gardens India net session

India’s captain Shubman Gill participates in a net practice session ahead of their first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting Friday. Picture: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Africa’s Proteas will be up against it when their two-Test series against India gets underway in Kolkata on Friday.

South Africa have a poor recent record in India, having lost their previous two series 3-0. Their last series win came under Hansie Cronje in 2000.

Temba Bavuma’s side though are the current world champions and go into the series with a hard-fought 1-1 result against Pakistan last month.

India at home though are virtually unbeatable. Their recent 2-0 sweep of the West Indies took them past South Africa to be the third most successful team at home in Test cricket.

They have 122 wins in the five-day format in India, behind only Australia, who have 262 home wins and England who have 241.

India’s excellent home run suffered a setback last year when New Zealand achieved a rare 3-0 Test sweep on Indian soil.

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to aid reverse swing but become slower as the match progresses.

India have been boosted by the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently led India A against South Africa A in two four-day matches, though back-up wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel could be included as a batsman after twin centuries in the second match against South Africa A.

The visitors will feature several players, including Bavuma, who warmed up for the series by playing for South Africa A last week when they beat India A by five wickets.

Bavuma, who has captained South Africa in 10 Tests — winning nine and drawing one — missed the tour of Pakistan where Aiden Markram stood in as captain. Eight of South Africa’s squad have never played a Test in India.

Bavuma, opening batsman Markram and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada have the most experience of Indian conditions.

Batsman Zubayr Hamza and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy were on the 2019 tour and Simon Harmer played in 2015.

Betway has India at 1.60 to win the first Test, with South Africa at 2.10.

There are a multitude of other betting options available for punters.

The second Test is next week in Guwahati.

Odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

