Proteas ‘hungry’ to win a Test in India for the first time in 15 years

Aiming to end a 15-year drought, experienced spin bowler Keshav Maharaj says the two-Test series against India starting in Kolkata on Friday is a great opportunity for the current generation of Proteas players to cement their place among the world’s best teams.

Though they have won three of their last four Tests against India, those were all played on home soil, and the SA side have not won a Test match in India since February 2010.

In the last eight Tests the SA squad have played on Indian soil since then, they have lost seven games and drawn one.

“There’s a real hunger and desire within the camp to beat India in India,” Maharaj said on Tuesday.

“It’s probably one of the toughest tours, if not the toughest tour in the Proteas calendar through various generations that have come.

“Some people have been fortunate enough to have crossed that hurdle, but we as a unit feel it is one of our biggest tests, and a wonderful opportunity to grade ourselves and see how far we’ve come.

“I feel this is one assignment we really want to tick, and I feel like the guys are just focusing on doing the basics really well and making sure the intensities we operate at are up.”

Working together in WTC title defence

Having won the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this year, the national squad opened their campaign in the new WTC cycle against Pakistan last month by settling for a 1-1 draw in the two-match series.

After losing the first game, they hit back to level the series, settling in a tie for fourth place in the 2025-207 WTC standings.

Looking to climb the table in the chase for a spot in the final, in defence of their global title, Maharaj said it was crucial for the Proteas to continue to stand together against India.

“I feel like there’s a real preciseness about how we’ve gone about our business throughout this cycle so far, and in the previous cycle, so we’re just focusing on those things and focusing on the skills we do really well as a unit,” Maharaj said.

“I think partnerships have been a big one for us. Whether it be bowling or batting partnerships, it’s important.

“But also to see the characters (in the side). Whenever someone needs to put their hand up it’s shared among the group whole heartedly, so that’s encouraging for us.”