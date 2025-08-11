Proteas up against it in second T20 against Aussies

Who will coach Shukri Conrad pick for a match the Proteas must win to keep the series alive?

South Africa’s Proteas cricket team will have to produce something special to level the ongoing T20 series with Australia when the teams meet in the second match of the series in Darwin on Tuesday.

South Africa suffered a 17 run defeat in the first match on Sunday, after failing to chase down Australia’s score of 178. Only Ryan Rickelton (71) contributed significantly, with Tristan Stubbs adding 37.

Tim David’s scintillating 83 off 52 powered the Aussies to their total.

The questions now are, will the Proteas be able to handle the pressure on Tuesday and hit back, and who will coach Shukri Conrad turn to for the match?

Australia are unsurprisingly the favourites to win and go 2-0 up in the series, with Betway quoting them at 1.32. South Africa are at 3.35 for the win.

There are of course several other options for punters to consider, including who’ll top the batting and who’ll top the bowling.

Travis Head, at 5.00, is considered the man to be the best batter on Tuesday, with Josh Hazelwood, at 4.15, backed to be the best bowler.

You can also get odds for fours and sixes hit.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publication and subject to change.