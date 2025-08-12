Kwena Maphaka ‘keeping things simple’ on tour of Australia

Maphaka took a career best 4/20 in the opening match of the T20 series at the weekend.

Starting to find his feet at senior international level, 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka says he is focusing on keeping things simple and building self-confidence ahead of the second T20 International against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday (11.15am start).

Playing his ninth T20 game for the Proteas, Maphaka took 4/20 in South Africa’s 17-run defeat in the series opener on Sunday, becoming the youngest SA player to take four wickets in a match in the shortest format.

A fiery character who brings additional energy to the Proteas side, Maphaka said he was relieved to be hitting his straps after the teenager struggled to find his best form on tour in Zimbabwe last month.

“It’s really just about trying to keep the game as simple as possible and not trying to overcomplicate things or make it seem like it’s a game of 20 000 deliveries, and just going to your best ball at the particular moment in time and backing your plans,” Maphaka said on Monday.

“I think belief is a massive part in performance and I think I might have been a little bit short of belief in Zim, so that’s probably been one of the big takeaways for me from that series.”

Proteas aim to hit back

Trailing 1-0 in the three-match T20 campaign against Australia, Maphaka believed the Proteas could level the series on Tuesday if they could make a few small tweaks to their approach.

Though they got off to a good start against an aggressive Australian side at the weekend, the South Africans relinquished control in the latter stages of the home team’s innings.

And while opening batter Ryan Rickelton contributed a useful 71 runs off 55 balls, the Proteas struggled to build partnerships in their chase, ultimately falling short of their target.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to. We obviously fell short in the game, but there were still a lot of positives,” Maphaka said.

“It’s just about understanding the game a little bit better, reading into the one percenters and what Australia did that we didn’t do as well, and what we can work forward towards.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game tomorrow.”