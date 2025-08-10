Proteas defeated by Australia in T20 series opener

Chasing 179 runs to win, the SA team were restricted to 161/9.

Though they put up a fight, South Africa were ultimately outplayed by Australia on Sunday, falling in a 17-run defeat in the first game of a three-match T20 International series in Darwin.

Set a target of 179 runs to win, the Proteas struggled to build partnerships, and while opening batter Ryan Rickelton tried to hold the innings together, he did not receive sufficient support.

Rickelton contributed 70 runs off 55 balls, hitting his second T20 International half-century before he was removed in the final over of the innings, and the SA team were restricted to 161/9 in their 20 overs.

Seamer Ben Dwarshuis (3/26) and Josh Hazlewood (3/27) were the best of Australia’s bowlers, leading their attack.

“There are one or two things to probably tweak in the batting,” Rickelton said after the match.

“With just a bit more smarts and hopefully a better platform to start off, I think the guys are pretty confident in what we have in the changeroom and hopefully we can bring out something better (in the second game of the T20I series) on Tuesday.”

Australia innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Australia got off to a fast start, but they paid for their aggression with the loss of some early wickets, and they were teetering on the edge of a collapse at 71/4 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

However, Tim David did well to carry the lower order, contributing 83 runs off 52 balls as the hosts reached 178 in their 20 overs.

Taking their 10th wicket from the last ball of the innings, the Proteas bowled out Australia in a T20 International for the first time.

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka kept the pressure on the hosts in the second half of the innings, with the 19-year-old left-arm quick taking 4/20, returning career best figures in his ninth T20 International.

The rest of the Proteas attack combined well, with five of their six bowlers taking wickets, albeit in a losing cause.

“They (Australia) came out guns blazing and we managed to create a lot of chances, so that’s quite exciting for us as a group, the fact that we could pin such a formidable batting lineup down a little bit,” Rickelton said.