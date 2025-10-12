Proteas women turn focus to Bangladesh at World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp are favourites to be best batter and bowler respectively.

South Africa’s national women’s cricket team are back in the hunt at the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka following back-to-back wins at the tournament.

After suffering a humiliating first-up defeat to England, Laura Wolvaardt’s team hit back with wins against New Zealand and India, two of the strongest sides in the world, to get back into contention.

Next up for the South Africans is a match against the dangerous Bangladesh side on Monday in Visakhapatnam, India.

South Africa will be full of confidence after their stunning win against India late last week, where number eight batter Nadine de Klerk smashed a stunning half century to guide the Proteas home.

