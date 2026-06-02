Can the new twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton take on Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux?

The addition of a second turbo gives the bakkie 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque.

It has been a long time coming, but it has once again been announced that we are finally nearing the local launch of the twin-turbocharged Mitsubishi Triton bakkie.

It couldn’t come at a better time with the likes of Ford, and I am sure VW one of these days, dropping their popular bi-turbo diesel model range.

Despite still offering a capacity of 2.4 litres and four-cylinder configuration the engine might seem the same as it is in the current Mitsubishi Triton. But this is not the case as it is internally different with the biggest difference being that a second turbo has been added to the mix.

Performance high on priority list

The single turbo Mitsubishi Triton only produces 135kW of power and 430Nm of torque. which puts it near the bottom of the pile in performance terms. And performance is high on the priority list for premium buyers when it comes to shopping for leisure double cabs like the Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux.

For 2026, the twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton will offer a full 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque. This puts it on a par with the outgoing 154kW and 500Nm 2.0 litre bi-turbo Ford Ranger. Also on par with the 150kW and 500Nm offered by the current and incoming 2.8 litre four-cylinder Toyota Hilux.

The torque number might be down on both these rivals but it comes in at 1 500rpm which is a full 1 000rpm earlier than it did before. And it stays there all the way to 2 750rpm.

This will not only make for a more responsive driving experience. it should also see the twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton land right in the ballpark when it comes to matching the manufacturer benchmark 0-100km/h times of the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux.

Ranger finally went faster than Hilux

For the record, the 2.0 litre bi-turbo Ford Ranger jumped ahead of the Toyota Hilux when it posted a 0-100km/h time of 10.71 seconds versus 12.38 seconds. And the data we have seen from down under in Australia puts the Mitsubishi Triton at around 10.40 seconds.

This is a number that will put it ahead of both the Ranger and the Hilux as well as the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross that came in at 10.59 seconds. And only a whisker off the 2.0 Bi-TDI VW Amarok that ran a 10.38 second time.

Subtle changes

Setting itself apart from the rest of the range further down, the twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton will also get:

Silver roof rails;

Eectrically opening tailgate;

Heated door mirrors; and

Style bar.

Unlike lesser trim grades of the single turbo the twin-turbo will only be offered in double cab guise and with a six-speed automatic gearbox only. Drive will also go to all four wheels as standard via the part-time SuperSelect four-wheel drive system.

Something that will also resonate with premium buyers is that this increase in power and torque has delivered an improved towing capability. It goes up to 3 500kg from its previous 3 100kg.

All this will put the Triton right on par with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux double cab when it arrives later this year. Finally, Mitsubishi is seemingly back in the bakkie wars with the big boys.