Racing on Greyville’s poly to banish the Monday blues

Dennis Bosch has a cheeky hand.

A devilish card won’t dampen the enthusiasm of punters for the uncommon treat of a local Monday race meeting.

Trainer Dennis Bosch brings a cheeky-looking string that might provide a smidgeon of betting value.

Alyson Wright is the leading trainer on the Greyville Polytrack this season and she could be one to go with when the form gets too complicated for comfort.

In Race 3, the first leg of the Pick 6, Bosch saddles two runners who will surely have a say in the action – Poursomesugaronme (3.80) and Beautiful Rania (7.00).

The former has been backed into favouritism in the early market, which will be a green light for many a punter. But there looks little to separate the stable mates and they could fight it out – with Gareth van Zyl’s charge Grand Occasion the main threat.

Wright’s best winning chance comes in Race 4 with Gorgeous Dude (4.33), who is honest as they come. The five-year-old gets on well with his rider Ant Mgudlwa and, in a race where little else stands out, he seems the right one.

In this race, Bosch saddles Brave Voyager (8.50), a seven-year-old five-time winner who’s also a reliable sort and has been freshened up.

Wright can follow up in the next race with Ultra Quick (5.00), who narrowly missed out last time and whose rider on that occasion, Serino Moodley, will be keen to put matters right.

One of the main dangers here is Bosch’s Trafalgar Square (7.50), a veteran who can never be discounted and will be going for his eighth career victory.

Bosch’s best chance on the day is Perilla (6.50) in Race 6. The grey mare also has seven wins to her name and has been showing her old zest in recent outings.

Wright has a bright chance with Capricious Miss (11.00) in Race 8. However, the standout in the lucky last is Van Zyl’s Littleblackgem, who ran a cracking debut for her new yard last time, finishing second, and can go one better if she gets her timing right.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.