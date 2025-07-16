Scheffler warning to Open rivals

Hometown boy Rory is main threat to world No 1.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from the rough during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club, which starts on Thursday. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The world’s No 1 golfer looked bemused by the quirky bounces and breaks of a seaside links at last week’s Scottish Open; but he remains favourite to win on another links layout at the 153rd Open Championship starting on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler is R6.50 for the Win at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland – a drift in price after his efforts in Scotland.

Victory for him would mean a second major title in 2025 after his US PGA win at Quail Hollow.

Despite struggling to read the greens in North Berwick, Scheffler still finished joint eighth and said afterwards: “I feel I’m not far off my best.”

Those are ominous words for the opposition from a man who has played 15 tournaments in 2025, won three of them and finished in the top 10 12 times.

His main danger in the Open is Rory McIlroy (R8.50 a Win and also drifting), who will be playing on his hometown course.

McIlroy was runner-up in Scotland, two shots behind surprise winner Chris Gotterup (R73.00 for the Open) and seems to be over a form crash that followed his US Masters triumph, which clinched him the Grand Slam. However, his inability to close out a win after leading in the final round had a hint of choke about it.

“I climbed my Everest in April, and … you’ve got to make your way back down and … look for another mountain,” said McIlroy this week. “An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”

Among shorter-priced contenders, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood has been attracting the most support in pre-tournament betting. Early in the week, he was at R22.10 to win his first major and at R6.80 for the Top 5, R3.75 for the Top 10 and R2.05 for the Top 20.

Betway is running a plethora of Open markets: on national leaders, seniors, amateurs, previous champions etc.

Leading Betway odds:

(Win, Top 5, Top 10)

Scottie Scheffler – R6.50, R2.20, R1.62

Rory McIlroy – R8.50, R2.90, R2.00

Jon Rahm – R11.50, R3.90, R2.50

Bryson DeChambeau – R19.50, R5.70, R3.50

Xander Schauffele – R20.90, R6.80, R3.85

Others of interest:

Shane Lowry – R22.70

JJ Spaun – R91.00

Louis Oosthuizen – R120.00

Tiger Woods – R170.00

These Betway odds are correct at time of publication and subject to change.