Arsenal should take derby honours against Spurs

Arsenal v Tottenham Arsenal can move within four points of Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League on...

Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal can move within four points of Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League on Wednesday, if they can win the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a difficult run of games. An English Premier League draw at Brighton was followed by a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg.

On Sunday, Arsenal were then knockout out of the FA Cup on penalties by Manchester United. Mikel Arteta’s side have also been hit by a knee injury to Gabriel Jesus, which is set to rule the Brazilian striker out for the rest of the season.

Bukayo Saka is also out with a long-term injury, but the Gunners’ problems on that front pale into insignificance when compare to Spurs. Ange Postecoglu has nine players in the treatment room and missing for the trip to the Emirates.

Spurs have lost five of their last eight Premier League games. They did beat Liverpool 1-0 at home in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal and non-league Tamworth 3-0 in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

But it is hard to see Spurs getting anything out of this one.

Prediction

Arsenal 3 Tottenham 1

Newcastle v Wolves

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are one of form teams in the English Premier League at the moment and can move into the top four with a win at home to Wolves on Wednesday.

The Magpies have won their last eight matches in all competitions and their last five Premier League games on the spin. With Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea in free fall, Newcastle will move a point ahead of the Blues if they can take down Wolves at St James’ Park.

Wolves have made some good progress under new head coach Vitor Pereira, beating Leicester and Manchester United, though they were humbled 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match.

Newcastle are likely to have too much attacking strength for Wolves, with striker Alexander Isak in especially impressive form. Isak has 15 goals in 22 appearances for Howe’s side this season, including scoring eight Premier League goals in December alone.

He has bagged another two goals in the New Year, netting in the 2-1 win at Spurs and the Carabao Cup win at Arsenal

Prediction

Newcastle 2 Wolves 0