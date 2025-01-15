‘Outstanding’ Liverpool deserved more than Forest draw: Slot

It was a pulsating clash that recalled the golden era when Liverpool and Forest won five European Cups between them from 1977 to 1981.

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Arne Slot insisted Liverpool deserved to beat Nottingham Forest after the “outstanding” Premier League leaders needed Diogo Jota’s equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against their title rivals.

Slot’s side were rocked by Chris Wood’s eighth-minute opener at the raucous City Ground.

But Jota came off the bench to head in fellow substitute Kostas Tsimikas’ corner just 20 seconds after Slot sent on the pair in the 66th minute.



Although Liverpool had struggled to cope with Forest’s intensity and rock-solid defending until Jota’s leveller, they laid seige to the Forest goal in the closing stages.

It took a series of superb saves from Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels and a goal-line clearance from Ola Aina to ensure Nuno Espirito Santo’s team held on.

“Their goalkeeper had to make a few incredible saves but their defenders also made some good blocks with quite a few chances. They blocked almost every shot,” Slot said.

“I could not have asked for more. Second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn’t get a second.”

They were also both English champions during that period and, while Forest are unlikely to ever emulate the Brian Clough era, this tenacious display indicated a title challenge is not beyond them.

Forest had already beaten Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in September — the leaders’ only defeat in 20 league games — and Slot needed no reminding of their qualities.

“We were definitely better than the last time that we played them. That wasn’t that difficult though. Back then we did not create much, today we did,” he said.

“It is so, so hard for every team to create here. And at times it was one chance after another.

“To win games in the second half of the season is more difficult than in the first. Teams get used to playing you and they improve, they can even bring in new players or a new manager, and they fight for every point.”

Chasing a first English title since 2020, Liverpool remain in control of their own destiny.

– ‘Like ping pong’ –

Arsenal can close the gap on the Reds to four points with a win against Tottenham on Wednesday, but Liverpool will hold a game in hand and Slot sees no reason to panic after two successive league draws.

“For us to come from behind shows the character and quality the team has,” he said.

“We must not get a habit of not getting what we deserved because it happened at Tottenham and it happened today.”

Forest’s six-game winning run in the league may have come to an end, along with a seven-hour streak of not conceding a single goal in the top-flight.

But this was an energising night for Forest, who have enjoyed a remarkable transformation this term after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.



“First half we were organised and didn’t allow too many situations. The second half was like ping pong and that is when Liverpool become stronger, when they have space and with the speed and talent they have it is very dangerous,” Nuno said.

“I’m very proud of the team for the way they worked and ran, especially up and down and the sprints to recover and the desire to attack.”

Forest are up to second place — a position they last finished in way back in 1988 — and Nuno urged them to keep pushing.

“Of course we are satisfied. Especially because of the way the players work,” he said.

“We keep going. We want to enjoy the moment and we are competing very well.”