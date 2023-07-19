Cross-Atlantic challenge stirs up continental rivalries in Seville.

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Wednesday 19 July



S10 V3

The new UEFA-CONMEBOL Club Challenge, which pits the most recent winners of the two secondary club competitions in Europe and South America, makes its debut tonight as Sevilla of Spain host Ecuador’s Independiente Valle. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana: The first leg of this Champions League first preliminary round tie ended in a 1-1 draw.



M2 Ferencvaros vs Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag: Last week’s first leg of this Champions League knockout tie was played in the Faroe Islands and ended in a goalless draw.



M3 FK Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps: Qarabag have a 2-1 lead from the away leg and look set to go onto the next round of the Champions League where they will face Aris Limassol of Cyprus.



M4 Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ballkani: Bulgaria’s Ludogorets, who have previously qualified for the group phase of the Champions League, could be eliminated early by their Kosovan opponents if they are unable to overcome a 0-2 deficit.



M5 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava: Champions League rookies Swift from Luxembourg pulled off a shock 1-1 draw last week away in Slovakia in the first leg of this Champions League tie.



M6 Larne vs HJK Helsinki: Northern Ireland’s Larne lost 1-0 away in Helsinki last week as they made their Champions League debut but will be looking to make a comeback.



M7 Sevilla vs Independiente Valle: The pilot edition of the Club Challenge – a match between the recent Europa League winners from Spain and the winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL Sudamericana, who are from Ecuador.



M8 Atletico Goianiense vs Mirassol: Atletico are on a six match unbeaten run in Brazil’s second division. This is Mirassol’s first season in Serie B and they are up in the top half of the table.



M9 Ceara vs Vila Nova: Ceara have won three of their previous eight home games. Vila Nova lost at the weekend but still sit top of Brazil’s Serie B, even if it is only on goal difference.



M10 Sport Recife vs Vitoria Bahia: Sport have won only one of their past five games but are still third in Brazil’s Serie B. Vitoria have lost their past three away games, failing to score in any of them.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1