Dundalk looking to restore past glories

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Friday 7 July



S10 V1

Their long running status as Ireland’s top team ended in 2019 when Shamrock Rovers began an era of dominance but Dundalk look be on the comeback trail in this campaign and are fancied to win away at Bohemians in Dublin tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 Mozambique vs Angola: Lusophone derby in the COSAFA Cup where Angola have sent an under-23 side to represent them. Mozambique’s mainly home-based national side is on the brink of qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations final.



M2 HamKam vs Aalesund: Basement battle in the Norwegian league where both clubs have seven points from 12 games and sit in the bottom two places.



M3 Landskrona vs Jonkopings Sodra: Landskrona have won one of their last four matches in the Swedish second division but are in sixth place. Jonkoping are fourth, three points above them.



M4 Bohemians vs Dundalk: Dundalk are fresh from beating Irish league leaders Shamrock Rovers in their last match. Bohemians are four points behind Dundalk in the standings.



M5 Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United: Ramblers are on a four match winning streak but now take on the Irish second division leaders. Galway are 13 points clear at the top of the table.



M6 Wexford vs Athlone Town: Wexford have won their last three home games against Athlone.



M7 Finn Harps vs Bray Wanderers: Finn Harps are on a three-match losing streak. Wanderers have won one of their past 10 home games.



M8 Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente: Independiente have recorded a solo away victory on 15 past visits to Gimnasia, and that was 12 years agio.



M9 Central Cordoba SDE vs Newell’s Old Boys: Central Cordoba have drawn their last three league matches. Newell’s Old Boys have four draws and one win from their past five outings.



M10 Ceara vs Botafogo SP: Ceara have gone four games in a row without a win. Botafogo also have 21 points in the Brazilian second division standings but have played one match more than Ceara.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 1