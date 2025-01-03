Sundowns take confidence into clash with Raja in Casablanca

Meanwhile, in the Betway Premiership, Cape Town City will be desperate to find form when they welcome Chiefs.

Several Betway Premiership teams will be in action this weekend, with more matches scheduled for next Wednesday, while in England, there is a full round of English Premiership matches fans can look forward to.

There are also several CAF Champions League group fixtures this weekend.

Rugby fans though will have to watch something else this Saturday and Sunday as the United Rugby Championship breaks for three weeks, while the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions are back next week.

The Proteas though are in action in the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. They’re 1-0 up after winning the first Test, at Centurion a few days ago.

Here are this weekend’s top football tips.

Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City are hoping to turn the corner when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership match on Sunday with new interim coach Mushin Ertugral at the helm.

The Citizens parted ways with coach Eric Tinkler after a poor start to the season, which has left them three points above the relegation zone in 12th place. Chiefs come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Chippa United.

Prediction: City 1 Chiefs 1

Raja Casablanca v Mamelodi Sundowns

The stakes are high for both teams, but Mamelodi Sundowns will be confident of edging the game at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday.

The Moroccan champions are without a win in three games and are in danger of crashing out in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians are in good form, with four wins on the trot under new coach Miguel Cardoso.

Prediction: Casablanca 1 Sundowns 2

Liverpool v Manchester United

Fresh from their 5-0 win over West Ham last Sunday, Liverpool will be looking to solidify their position as favourites for the Premier League title when they play old rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

The free-scoring Reds should have enough firepower to compound United’s woes. Ahead of the game, the Red Devils are on a poor run of four defeats in a row, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Prediction: Liverpool 4 Manchester United 2