Williams reveals Sundowns’ CAF Champions League ambition

"There is so much we want to achieve as a club," Williams said

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 17: Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 17, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has reiterated their ambition of going all the way to the final of the CAF Champions League.



The Brazilians get the new year underway with an away match against Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca on Saturday.

Sundowns have looked better under new coach Miguel Cardoso who has hit the ground running since his appointment last month. A win against Casablanca will go a long way in Masandawana’s push for a place in the Knockout phase after a slow start to their CAF Champions League group stage campaign.

ALSO READ: Cardoso happy with in-form Iqraam Rayners

Following two draws against AS Maniema Union and AS FAR, the Tshwane giants got the better of Casablanca in the corresponding fixture that was played at Loftus last December.



Sundowns are tied on five points with FAR after three matches and a win could see them take a giant leap towards a place in the quarterfinals with two matches left to play.

“There is so much we want to achieve as a club. From the management to the players, we are all committed to winning the league again, conquering the CAF Champions League and performing well at the FIFA Club World Cup,” Williams said in the latest edition of the Sundowns digital magazine.

“That is the standard we hold ourselves to at Mamelodi Sundowns – constantly pushing boundaries. On a personal note, I think the key is to keep challenging myself. I have set the bar high, but I believe I can do even more.”

2024 was an amazing year for the 32-year-old shot stopper who was named the CAF Interclub Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year. He was also nominated for the Yashin Trophy award at the prestigious Ballon d’Or after leading Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire last year.

“It is tough to pinpoint just one highlight, as I’m a team player. However, winning a medal at the AFCON was truly massive. It stands out more than anything else because it united the country and brought us all together in celebration,” Williams said while reflecting on the past year.

ALSO READ: Sundowns legends predict an easy win against Richards Bay

“I have been fortunate to work alongside amazing leaders like Dennis Onyango and Themba Zwane. They have shown me what it takes to lead both on and off the pitch. We learn from each other, sharing ideas and pushing each other to be better.”