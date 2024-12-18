Sundowns seek to avenge MTN8 loss to Stellies

We give our predictions for Sundowns v Stellies and Arsenal v Crystal Palace.

Miguel Cardoso will face Stellenbosch FC in his first Betway Premiership game as Sundowns boss. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch v Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, looking to move three points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the table.

This will be Masandawana’s first Premiership game under new head coach Miguel Cardoso. Cardoso took over after Manqoba Mngqithi’s shock sacking. And Sundowns won the Portuguese coach’s first game in charge on Sunday, beating Raja Casablanca 1-0 at home for a first Champions League group stage win.

Stellenbosch beat Sundowns 1-0 home and away this season to reach the MTN8 final, though Steve Barker’s side did lose the final to Orlando Pirates.

The Cape Winelands side have had a bit of an inconsistent season, but did end Pirates’ 100 percent Premiership record in their last league match, winning 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Barker’s side also picked up a first Caf Confederation Cup group stage win last weekend, winning 1-0 away to Angolan side Lunda Sul.

This game is likely to provide a stern test for Sundowns, but Cardoso’s side have to be slight favourites to prevail.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 0 Sundowns 1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, in a came that doesn’t look as cut-and-dry as it did a couple of weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta’s side have stumbled a little in the English Premier League title race, drawing with Fulham and Everton to drop to third in the table.

Oliver Glazner’s Palace, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and are starting to rediscover the kind of form they showed towards the end of last season.

The Gunners are likely to give youngster Ethan Nwaneri a chance against Palace, as Arteta mixes up his starting line up, though a desire to win some silverware should also mean plenty of experience in the Arsenal team too.

Palace may well give former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah the chance to shine against his former side.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Palace 1