Chaine warns Pirates ahead of second leg tie against MC Alger

Following their victory against MC Alger away in Algiers, Orlando Pirates are now firm favourites to advance to the semifinals of the CAF Champions League, but goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has warned that the second leg will not be a walk in the park.

The Buccaneers beat MC Alger 1-0 at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday night to take home a huge advantage to the second leg in Orlando next Wednesday.



Substitute Mohau Nkota’s 65th minute goal was the difference between the sides in a match that was hugely dominated by the home team.



Chaine is anticipating another tough encounter when the teams meet again next week.

“I think the best thing for us as Orlando Pirates is to focus on the next 90 minutes because we’re only halfway there. It’s not going to be easy. We need to stick together as a team and work hard because good things come to those who work hard and stick together,” said Chaine.

Pirates coach says the game is ‘still open’

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro echoed his goalkeeper’s sentiments saying the tie is still open.

“What happened in the game is what we mostly expected in terms of the energy and the level of aggressiveness that the opponent was going to develop in the game. They managed to suffocate us, especially in the first 45 minutes of the game. It was very difficult to play our normal football in their half, but we defended very well and limited their best options and we forced them to go to areas where they’re not that strong,” said Riveiro.

“Second half, we tried to be more ourselves and play more football on their side, but still we suffered a lot. I think we worked hard to find that transition to get the lead and in the last 15 minutes of the match we tried to consolidate it, but they overloaded the last line of defence with four players. Overall, it was two different approaches from both sides. It was a proper first leg of the quarter final clash. But it’s just the first 90 minutes of this round, we still have to play the second leg in Orlando, so everything is still open.”



Pirates will now change their focus to the Betway Premiership where they will next play Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers will be looking for victory in this clash in order to close the 15-point gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.