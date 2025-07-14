Tadej Pogacar loses key helper

Superstar still favourite to win first mountain stage

Overall Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar is R2.75 favourite to win Monday’s Stage 10 of the race – despite losing his main assistant, “super domestique” Joao Almeida, to injury at the weekend.

Third favourite for the stage Jonas Vingegaard (R10.00) describes the day’s route as “the first major challenge” of the Tour as it is the first true mountain stage. There have been tough climbs during the first week but they were officially “hilly”.

The 165km stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore through the highlands of the Massif Central is likely to light up the general classification battle with its 4,450m of elevation and eight categorised climbs.

It’s Bastille Day in France, which is always a major target for French riders. Lenny Martinez (R15.00) is probably France’s best bet, with Romain Grégoire (R17.00), Julian Alaphilippe (R29.00) and Aurélien Paret-Peintre (R41.00) outside chances.

Action towards the summit finish will probably come from Slovenian Pogacar, Dane Vingegaard and Aussies Ben Healy (R8.00) and Michael Storer (R21.00).

Crucial for Vingegaard and his Visma Lease-a-Bike team in their challenge to defending champion Pogacar is that they still have mountain specialist Matteo Jorgenson (R29.00) in the race to try to dictate pace on the steep bits.

UAE Team Emirates will have to rely on all-rounders Tim Wellens, Jhonatan Narvaez and Pavel Sivakov to look after their superstar Pogacar.