PICTURES: Tour de France excitement at a glance

The 112th edition of the Tour de France is currently under way, with the three-week race ending on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past the Porte de Paris arch monument near the start of the 1st stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.9 km starting and finishing in Lille Metropole, northern France, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Alongside the Tour de France route, sunflowers and creative hats, among other sights, have made for a fantastic spectacle.

Fans cheer as the pack rides by during the 1st stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.9km in Lille Metropole, France, 05 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A fan wearing a cap stands at the finish line of the 5th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an Individual Time Trial over 33km in Caen, France, 09 July 2025. Picture: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The peloton ride past sunflower fields during the 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.8km around Toulouse, France, 16 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spectators wait for cyclists passing by at the Col d’Aspin during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.6km from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres, France, 19 July 2025. Picture: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A man on horseback rides alongside the pack of riders (peloton) during the 17th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160.4 km between Bollene and Valence, southern France, on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

The pack of riders (peloton) cycles across Place de Thessalie in central Montpellier at the start of the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Spectators line the race route in the ascent of Mont Ventoux during the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The pack of riders (peloton) cycles cycles during the 14th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182.6 km between Pau and Luchon-Superbagneres, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 19, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

A grey parrot looks on from inside its cage placed along the race route as Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe team’s Italian rider Gianni Moscon cycles during the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Spectators jump in a makeshift swimming pool set up along the race route as the pack of riders (peloton) cycles past, during the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.1 km between Chinon and Chateauroux, central France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past “Geants du Nord”, giant figurines of northern French folklore, at the start of the 2nd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 km between Lauwin-Planque and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Northern France, on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

