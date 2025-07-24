The Currie Cup is back in the spotlight

Could Boland spring a surprise in the opening weekend?

Trevor Nyakane celebrates with the rest of the Sharks team, who won the Currie Cup in 2024. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The 2025 edition of the Currie Cup kicks off on Friday with a full round of fixtures and eight teams in action, all chasing glory in a few months’ time.

With several Springbok players out of action because of their involvement with the Rugby Championship, which gets underway in the middle of next month, and other United Rugby Championship players still resting, there is an opportunity for a number of up-and-coming players to make their mark over the next few weeks.

Also, a number of players who featured for the Junior Springboks in their U20 Championship-winning campaign in Italy will get a chance to show what they can do at a higher level.

Who’s favoured to win this weekend?

Of course there will also be an opportunity for punters to get in on the action and each week Betway will give fans a chance to bank some bucks.

In the competition opener on Friday night, the Pumas are favourites at 1.16 to beat Griquas, who’re at 5.50 to cause an early upset.

On Saturday, the Lions are hot favourites at 1.20 to beat the Sharks, who’re at 4.50 to win in Joburg, while Western Province are 1.50 to beat the Bulls in the Cape, with the visitors at 2.60 to win.

In the final game of the first round, Boland, who’re back in the top flight of the competition, are 3.40 underdogs, at home, to beat the Cheetahs, who’re at 1.33 to win, according to Betway.

It promises to be an entertaining first round of action.

These Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.