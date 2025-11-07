Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Pirates, City and the Boks?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Jonty Mark

3 minute read

7 November 2025

09:36 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Will it be as expected or will there be a few surprises in store for the fans?

Abdeslam Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be hoping for another win against Richards Bay this weekend. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It’s a bumper weekend of football and rugby action. Here then are three of our predictions this weekend.

Football

Richards Bay v Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates travel to Durban on Saturday to take on Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Carling Knockout semifinals.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side are in fine form, and already have one piece of knockout silverware this season, Pirates lifting a fourth successive MTN8 title.

Wednesday’s 3-1 Betway Premiership win at Golden Arrows was Pirates’ seventh in their last eight matches in the league, with their only dropped points in that time coming in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers have also beaten Siwelele and Magesi FC en route to the Carling semifinals, and should have too much quality for Richards Bay.

Prediction: Richards Bay 0 Pirates 2
Betway odds: N/A

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City host Liverpool in a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with both sides coming in off the back of excellent results in the Uefa Champions League this week.

Liverpool gave further indication they are finding their feet again after a poor run of form, taking down Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night. City, meanwhile, hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-1.

RELATED ARTICLES

Both these sides, however, have plenty of work to do if they are to mount a challenge to the Premier League’s current leaders Arsenal. And the onus is on both teams to start that work at the Etihad.

Prediction: City 3 Liverpool 2
Betway odds: Man City 1.91, Liverpool 3.70, Draw 4.10

Rugby

France v South Africa

In one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the year, France and South Africa clash for the first time since the Boks won a nail-biting World Cup quarter-final by one-point in Paris in 2023.

There was not much separating the teams that night at the Stade de France two years ago, with Cheslin Kolbe’s famous charge-down of a conversion kick maybe the defining moment, and it’s likely to be as close again this time.

France at home are tough to beat, but the Boks had a good hit-out against Japan last Saturday and are battle-hardened.

Prediction: Boks by 5
Betway odds: France 2.14, SA 1.84, Draw 25.00

All Betway odd correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Premier League (EPL) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Are you justified in not voting?
South Africa ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours
News Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender
Politics ‘He’s the undisputed centre of gravity’: Will Hlophe and Makhubele survive in Zuma’s MK party?
South Africa ‘They shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore’: Trump takes fresh shots at SA over G20

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now