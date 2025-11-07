Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Pirates, City and the Boks?

Will it be as expected or will there be a few surprises in store for the fans?

It’s a bumper weekend of football and rugby action. Here then are three of our predictions this weekend.

Richards Bay v Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates travel to Durban on Saturday to take on Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Carling Knockout semifinals.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side are in fine form, and already have one piece of knockout silverware this season, Pirates lifting a fourth successive MTN8 title.

Wednesday’s 3-1 Betway Premiership win at Golden Arrows was Pirates’ seventh in their last eight matches in the league, with their only dropped points in that time coming in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers have also beaten Siwelele and Magesi FC en route to the Carling semifinals, and should have too much quality for Richards Bay.

Prediction: Richards Bay 0 Pirates 2

Betway odds: N/A

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City host Liverpool in a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with both sides coming in off the back of excellent results in the Uefa Champions League this week.

Liverpool gave further indication they are finding their feet again after a poor run of form, taking down Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night. City, meanwhile, hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-1.

Both these sides, however, have plenty of work to do if they are to mount a challenge to the Premier League’s current leaders Arsenal. And the onus is on both teams to start that work at the Etihad.

Prediction: City 3 Liverpool 2

Betway odds: Man City 1.91, Liverpool 3.70, Draw 4.10

Rugby

France v South Africa

In one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the year, France and South Africa clash for the first time since the Boks won a nail-biting World Cup quarter-final by one-point in Paris in 2023.

There was not much separating the teams that night at the Stade de France two years ago, with Cheslin Kolbe’s famous charge-down of a conversion kick maybe the defining moment, and it’s likely to be as close again this time.

France at home are tough to beat, but the Boks had a good hit-out against Japan last Saturday and are battle-hardened.

Prediction: Boks by 5

Betway odds: France 2.14, SA 1.84, Draw 25.00

All Betway odd correct at time of writing and subject to change.