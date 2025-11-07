Manchester City v Liverpool: A humdinger of a match

An EPL six-pointer at the Etihad.

If a clash between the two most-recent English Premier League champions wasn’t engaging enough, the state of the current table makes Manchester City versus Liverpool irresistible and an inviting prospect for wagers.

Arsenal already enjoy a sizeable lead over City and the Reds at the top of the log, so Sunday evening’s match at the Etihad is critical for both chasers. The winner immediately becomes the primary challenger; the loser has hard ground to make up.

As hosts, Man City are favourites at 1.93, with reigning champs Liverpool a remarkably generous 3.65. The draw is 4.10.

City boss Pep Guardiola describes Liverpool as his team’s “biggest rival in the last nine years”.

Both clubs will be playing their third tough game in a week – Liverpool having beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League and City having belted Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have surprisingly lost their last three away games in the Premier League, though they have strung together a couple of good recent wins. City are unbeaten at home since August. In head-to-head stats: Liverpool won both meetings last season en route to dethroning Man City.

Liverpool should have Alexander Isak available for selection after the striker missed the last four games with a groin issue – though he could be on the bench as manager Arne Slot might stick with the team that beat Real Madrid.

Conversely, City’s fearsome striker Erling Haaland will be a threat from the first whistle. It would not be wise to bet on anything other than Haaland to score.

On Saturday, Arsenal (1.40) travel up north to play surprise package Sunderland (8.60). This might also be categorised as a top-of-the-table clash, with Sunderland sitting in a lofty fourth place on the table, but the odds suggest a bit of a stroll for the Londoners and taking a punt on an upset might be folly.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.