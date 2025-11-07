Rassie: Siya Kolisi is ‘one of the great leaders in South Africa’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus spoke highly of the captain ahead of his 100th Test match.

While the Springboks may not make a public fuss over Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test during the game, coach Rassie Erasmus took time to honour the national captain’s humility and his ability to connect with South Africans from all walks of life.

Kolisi will reach the milestone during their Saturday night Test against France at Stade de France.

Coincidentally, Erasmus — who first handed Kolisi the captaincy in 2018, making him the first black South African to lead the team — will coach the Springboks for the 50th time in the game in Paris.

The two led the national side out of a dysmal period following the 2015 Rugby World Cup, with Jacques Nienaber having the reins for a time as well.

A humble leader

Erasmus said Kolisi’s down-to-earth nature and innate leadership inspired the team to greatness. But not just the players, South Africans as well.

“Whenever he gets a chance he always tries to connect with South Africa because he understands what South Africa is about. He’s been on the tough side of being a South African and has grown to be one of the great leaders in South Africa,” Erasmus said.

He referred to Kolisi growing up in poverty in the township of Zwide, Eastern Cape. Kolisi and his three siblings were raised largely by their mother, Nobukhosi, with their father being absent.

Nobukhosi supported Kolisi’s decision to pursue rugby, first at African Bombers Rugby Club and later at Grey Primary and High School, after he received rugby scholarships from the schools.

Kolisi saw the best and worst that life had to offer in his childhood, which Erasmus said helps him connect with everyone.

“The humbleness with the way he does that, and that he always has time for a young lighty or an old oomie off the farm, or an uncle from the townships, or a lady at the airport.

“Our whole team is pretty good at that. Not because they think it’s there job but because they enjoy being part of South Africa and the way South Africa supports us.”

Some Springboks put the team first

Erasmus described Kolisi as a standout Springbok because he put the team first.

“There is a difference between playing for yourself because you are a Springbok and playing for your country because you are a Springbok. That is why some guys get one or two caps, who have potential and are maybe better than guys who are sitting here… but some guys just don’t get it that it’s about the team and about South Africa and not about how good the player is in the team.”

He said this was the difference between players who had potential and those who were selected repeatedly.

“I was one of them when I was a player at one stage,” the Springbok coach admitted. “Some guys take time to get it and some guys get it from the start. In my opinion that makes the difference between a good and a great Springbok.”

Erasmus said the team would celebrate Kolisi’s milestone in their “little team function” after the match.