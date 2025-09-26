Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Chiefs, Liverpool and the Boks?

Here are three of the biggest matches this weekend for sports fans to keep an eye on, including the Boks taking on the Pumas.

It’s a crackerjack weekend of sport, with plenty of rugby and football action to keep sports fans entertained. Here are three of our predictions for the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs v Kabuscorp

Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Angolan side Kabuscorp on Saturday at FNB Stadium if they are to have any chance of making it into the next round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their first preliminary round clash, Amakhosi have it all to do in front of their own fans.

Chiefs will certainly have to be sharper in the final third than they were in the first leg, and on Wednesday, when they drew 1-1 at home to Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership.

An early goal would likely settle some nerves, while Chiefs will also have to defend rather better than they did in Luanda, when sloppy defending allowed Julio to put Kabuscorp in front with a free header.

Our prediction: Chiefs 2 Kabuscorp 0

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

The two unbeaten sides left in the English Premier League will meet on Saturday as Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

While reigning champions Liverpool winning their first five league games could be considered par for the course, Palace have surprised a little with their solid start to the campaign.

After beating Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield, the Eagles drew their opening league match with Chelsea. They have since picked up wins at Aston Villa and West Ham, along with draws at home to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

Liverpool, however, usually find a way to win even when they are not at their best.

Our prediction: Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Betway odds: Palace 4.00, Liverpool 1.85, draw 3.95

Rugby

Springboks v Argentina

With all four teams still in contention with two rounds of matches remaining, the Springboks won’t want to slip up in Durban when they host Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

But easy it won’t be for the reigning world champions.

Argentina have beaten the Wallabies and All Blacks this season, while the Boks go into the game also a confident outfit after hammering the All Blacks in Wellington two weekends ago. This should be a good one.

Our prediction: Boks by 15

Betway odds: Boks 1.11, Pumas 7.80, draw 45.00

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.