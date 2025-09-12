Three weekend picks: Wins for Pirates, Man City and the All Blacks?

There's plenty on offer for punters keen to put some money on this weekend's sports offering.

What a weekend lies ahead – there is the MTN8 final, European club football returns, the Proteas are in action in England, while the Springbok men’s and women’s teams are also playing. The World Athletics Championship also get underway.

These our are three top picks for the weekend.

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates will hope to seal a fourth consecutive MTN8 title when they take on Stellenbosch FC in the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers had a shaky start to the season under new Moroccan head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, but they have bounced back well, and are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions.

That included a 1-0 win over Stellies, the in-form Kamogelo Sebelebele getting the only goal of the game.

Steve Barker’s Stellies are dangerous opponents for any side, and ran Pirates close in last year’s MTN8 final, beaten only by two Buccaneers goals in stoppage time.

Our prediction: Pirates 2 Stellies 1

Betway odds: Pirates 1.92, Stellies 3.93, draw 3.16

Manchester City v Man Utd

Manchester City’s bid to regain the English Premier League title has got off to a rocky start, Pep Guardiola’s side losing two of their first three league games of the season.

Manchester United finally got their first win of the campaign just before the international break, but were not exactly convincing in a 3-2 win at home to Burnley.

With this in mind, both City and United could do with a performance to impress their fans when the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Our prediction: City 2 United 1

Betway odds: City 1.79, United 4.20, draw 4.10

Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks

The Boks were a bit all over the place in going down 24-17 to the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend, but will look to bounce back in their Rugby Championship match in Wellington on Saturday.

It’s a much-changed Bok side, with several experienced players sitting out and coach Rassie Erasmus backing a number of exciting young guns.

The Boks will look to deliver an all-round better performance, but with all the changes it could be difficult and let’s not forget, winning in New Zealand doesn’t come easy.

Our prediction: All Blacks by 15

Betway odds: All Blacks 1.58, Boks 2.65, draw 24.00

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.