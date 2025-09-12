Jasper Wiese ready to rumble for Boks: ‘A chance to show what this jersey means to me’

The big No 8 is keen to put in an explosive performance on his return from suspension against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Bruising Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese is back and fired up to put in a commanding performance when the competition defending champions take on the All Blacks in their must-win Rugby Championship encounter at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday.

Wiese has been cooling his heels since receiving a red card for a headbutt during their win over Italy in Gqeberha in July, which led to him missing the Boks’ last four games, and now that he is back he wants to make up for lost time.

With the team’s chances of retaining the Rugby Championship title on the line, it is the perfect stage for Wiese to show what they have been missing in his absence, and he will be looking to dominate where he can.

“I’m very privileged to be back in the mix this week. I’ve been frustrated with myself over the past few weeks for doing something so stupid,” admitted Wiese on Thursday.

“So I’m hugely excited to get going again this weekend, and it’s against the All Blacks. It’s the biggest Test for a South African player. So, yeah, it’s really just a massive privilege to be here. It’s hard to describe what it means to me to run out with the guys once more, to play for them and my country.

“I’m very hungry for this match. I was disappointed in myself, but that’s behind me now. I have the opportunity to express myself and show what the jersey means to me.”

No 8 options

The Boks have struggled for consistency at the back of the scrum, with Jean-Luc du Preez, (Jasper’s brother) Cobus Wiese, Siya Kolisi and Kwagga Smith all starting in the No 8 jersey over the season so far, but Wiese said it was good to see various players step up when needed.

“This team’s DNA is about working together. It’s in everyone’s interest to support and wish each other well. Nobody wants a teammate to have a bad game. Healthy competition is what makes this team special,” explained Wiese.

“You don’t play for yourself, you play for the other 14 guys on the field, the rest of the squad, and the 40 guys in the wider group. You have a job to do, and that job is not about ego, it’s about making the team better.”

Looking towards this weekend’s match, Wiese said the team had done their work and were prepared and ready to bounce back from their defeat at Eden Park and pick up a win to keep their campaign alive.

“We had a good review of last weekend. The set-piece is a big thing we have to get right. The lineouts didn’t go well. All credit to New Zealand, they came with a plan and it worked,” said Wiese.

“This week is about nailing our fundamentals. The forwards must get it right to lay a good foundation for our backs. Our job is to grind and graft, that’s how we express ourselves, and we must lay the platform for the backs to play some good attacking rugby.”