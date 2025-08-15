Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Pirates, Arsenal, and the Boks?

There's plenty to get excited about in the coming days, with the Premiership starting in England and Dricus du Plessis also in action.

What a weekend awaits sports fans in South Africa. There is plenty on offer, from rugby, to cricket, to football and even MMA fighting. Here then are three of our top predictions for the weekend.

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates have made a poor start to the season under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Buccaneers have lost their first two Betway Premiership matches, leaving them already with a mountain to climb if they are to end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the league.

It is Pirates who have a bit of a hold on the MTN8 though, winning the last three editions. On Saturday they host Sundowns in the first leg of the semifinals of this year’s competition.

If Ouaddou can mastermind a strong performance and a win over Masandawana, then peace will be guaranteed in Orlando, at least for a while.

Sundowns have also had their problems at the start of the new season. They haven’t lost a game yet, but their performances have been rather underwhelming.

Our prediction: Pirates 2 Sundowns 1

Betway odds: Pirates at 3.10 to win, Sundowns at 2.30.

Manchester United v Arsenal

The English Premier League kicks off this weekend, with the stand out fixture a clash between Man United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s United are coming off a dreadful 2024/25 season, where they finished 15th in the table.

Arsenal were again the bridesmaids in second, Mikel Arteta’s side this time unable to catch Liverpool at the top of the table.

Both sides have strengthened in the off-season, but the Gunners should really have the edge in the opener.

Our prediction: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 2

Betway odds: United at 3.55 to win, Arsenal at 2.10.

Rugby

Boks v Wallabies

It’s the first round of the Rugby Championship and the Springboks host Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The visitors are coming off a decent showing against the British and Irish Lions, losing the series 1-2 but performing well, while the Boks easily beat low-key opposition in June and July.

The Boks on the highveld should prove too good for the Wallabies, but this will be a far bigger challenge than what they have faced up to now.

Our prediction: Boks by 20

Betway odds: Boks to win at 1.04, Wallabies at 7.40.

Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.