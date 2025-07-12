Wimbledon finals: A new women’s champion to be crowned, and Alcaraz or Sinner?

This year we'll see a new women's champion, while one of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be the men's champion.

It’s Wimbledon finals time and that means there’s plenty to look forward to on the tennis front this weekend.

After nearly two weeks of high-quality action in London, we’re down to the last two singles matches of this year’s tournament.

In Saturday’s women’s final Iga Swiatek is up against Amanda Anisimova, while on the men’s side on Sunday, it’s a repeat of the Roland Garros final of a few weeks ago when top seed Jannik Sinner goes up against French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favourite to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday having powered to the final. She wasted little time in dispatching Belinda Bencic in the semi-finals and looks to be in stunning form.

Anisimova is playing in her first Grand Slam final after stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. She’s been around for a while without ever getting to this stage of a Slam, but has powered her way to this point with some really good tennis, but she’ll be the underdog late on Saturday.

Betway has Swiatek at 1.32 for the win, while Anisimova is at 3.10 for the win.

The men’s final on Sunday is sure to be a far tighter affair, especially after the epic the two players produced at Roland Garros in June, when Alcaraz came back from match points down to win a stunning match in five sets.

Alcaraz is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title, while Sinner is seeking a first.

Alcaraz produced some good tennis to get past Taylor Fritz in their semi-final on Friday, winning in four sets, while Sinner demolished multiple champion Novak Djokovic in three sets in their last-four match.

Betway also sees a close final, with Alcaraz at 1.92 to win and Sinner at 2.03. Take your pick, and enjoy the action.

Betway odd are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.