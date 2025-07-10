It’s Wimbeldon semi-finals time: Any shocks on the cards?

Could there be a few surprises in store, like Taylor Fritz upsetting Carlos Alcaraz?

It’s semi-finals time at this year’s Wimbledon and that means there’s plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to.

Thursday is women’s day with top seed Aryna Sabalenka going up against Amanda Anisimova, the 13th seed, while later in the day it’s Iga Swiatek (8) up against unseeded Belinda Bencic.

Betway have Sabalenka at 1.27 to win, but the good money is with an upset for Anisimova, at 3.40.

Sabalenka has struggled somewhat to get to this stage of the tournament despite her power game and form, while Anisimova is something of a surprise package, but she’s played well up to now.

Swiatek is the hot favourite in her match, at Betway odds of 1.24, while Bencic, who shocked the talented Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals, is at 3.65 for the win.

Men’s semi-finals

The men’s semi-finals are on Friday and right now it looks like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the favourites to advance to the final.

Sinner is at 1.40 to beat multiple former champion Novak Djokovic, who’s at 2.75, to win through to the final. It looks like it could be a close one though.

In the other semi-final, Alcaraz is at 1.14 to beat American Taylor Fritz, who’s at 4.90 to go through to the final. The most money will thus be won with a bet for Fritz.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.