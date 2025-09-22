Wolvaardt, Brits and Kapp backed to shine in third ODI against Pakistan

There's plenty of cricket on the go to keep fans entertained and interested in the action.

If you’re a cricket fan and enjoy betting there’s seemingly always something on offer somewhere in the world.

While the Proteas men’s team are still some way off from playing again, in Pakistan next month, the South African women’s team are again in action on Monday, in the third and final ODI against Pakistan.

The South Africans are 2-0 up in the series having won the two games up to now.

On Monday they’re again the favourites to get on top, at 1.40, according to Betway. Pakistan are at 2.90.

There are also a number of other options on the table.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (3.00) is the favourite to be the top batter while her opening partner Tazmin Brits is at 4.75 – a very good option considering the type of form she has been in, having scored back-to-back centuries. Marizanne Kapp is at 4.90.

Among the bowlers, Kapp is the favourite to be the best on the day, at 3.75.

This is the Proteas’ last game before heading to India and Sri Lanka for the World Cup.

There’s other international cricket on the go, namely at the T20 Asia Cup where Pakistan (1.60) and Sri Lanka (1.80) square off on Tuesday, while on Wednesday India (1.08) take on Bangladesh (8.00).

