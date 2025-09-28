Cricket eyes turn to Women’s World Cup … with Proteas among the favourites

The tournament takes place from this week in Sri Lanka and India.

Attention in cricket will shift to the women over the next few weeks as the 50 overs Women’s Cricket World Cup takes places in Sri Lanka and India, starting on Tuesday.

The South Africans warmed up for the tournament with a series against Pakistan, who they also face in a warm-up on Sunday, but will next turn their attention to their opener against England in Guwahati, on Friday.

They also face New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia in an attempt to make the top four and the semi-finals.

Laura Wolvaardt and her team are ranked fourth in the ODI standings so will fancy themselves to make the top four.

They are also joint fourth favourites, with New Zealand, to win the tournament, with Betway having them at 12.90.

Australia (1.80) are the big favourites to win the tournament, with India (4.50) second, and England third (5.95).

As we get closer to the tournament and the matches, Betway will have odds on results and other options such as leading batters and bowlers.

South Africa will bank heavily on their batters such as Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at the tournament as well as all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. Keep an eye out for individual match odds later this week.

All odds here correct at time of writing and subject to change.