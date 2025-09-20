‘I’m thankful’: Brits relieved as Proteas top order build on record-breaking form

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt shared a record 260-run partnership in the second ODI against Pakistan.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits said she was pleased with the form the Proteas top order were finding on the eve of the Women’s World Cup starting later this month, after she shared a record partnership with captain Laura Wolvaardt in Lahore on Friday.

With the top order having led the SA team to victory in the opening fixture of the three-match series against Pakistan earlier in the week, they stood up again in the second game, guiding the tourists to a 25-run victory on the DLS method as they wrapped up a 2-0 series win with a game to spare.

Sent in to bat, the Proteas reached 292/3 in an innings which was reduced to 46 overs due to rain.

Brits compiled her third straight ODI century, hitting 171 not out, and Wolvaardt made 100 runs.

Their 260-run partnership for the first wicket was the highest by a South African women’s pairing in the 50-over format, surpassing the 243 scored by the same duo against Bangladesh in Benoni in 2023, and the sixth highest in the women’s ODI game.

In response, set an adjusted target of 313, Pakistan were bowled out for 287, as Sidra Amin top scored for her team with a 122-run contribution.

Seam bowler Nadine de Klerk returned 3/45, while Marizanne Kapp (2/37) and Chloe Tryon (2/55) took two wickets each.

Delighted with top order form

Brits hit the second highest individual innings by a South African woman in an ODI after the unbeaten 184 scored by Wolvaardt against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom last year.

“I don’t know if people call it form, but I’m just thankful I am getting the hundreds, and hopefully I can do that in the World Cup,” Brits said.

She was also delighted for Wolvaardt, who made her first ODI century in her last 12 innings.

“It’s good not just for the team’s confidence, but I think for herself as well, as the opening batter and as the captain. So I was very happy for her,” Brits said.

“I said to her ‘no matter what you need to work for that hundred’, so I think even after she got her 50, I could see a bit of relief in her face. I’m very proud of her.”

The third and final ODI between South Africa and Pakistan, a dead rubber fixture, will be held in Lahore on Monday.