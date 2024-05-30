Experience high-quality Taiwan products at Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), entrusted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, will lead 12 Taiwanese enterprises to participate in Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024 from 4 June to 6 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The Taiwan Pavilion will showcase a range of building materials and hardware, including NVR surveillance systems, ceiling and partition products, energy-saving films and glass, roller door openers, portable water filters, and more.

Featured exhibitors include:

Mbranfiltra Co., Ltd., founded in 2019, leads in microfiltration hollow fiber membranes R&D, solving complex filtration challenges. https://www.mbranfiltra.com/

PLUSTEK INC.

Global imaging solutions provider since 1986, offering document scanners and automation technologies. www.plustek.com

TAIWAN ENERGY SAVING FILM COMPANY

Specializes in energy-saving films with high heat insulation and UV blocking. www.greenfilm.tw

TAROKO DOOR & WINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Innovative manufacturer of retractable screen doors and windows with over 200 patents. www.hiss.com.tw

YU DIN Metal Works (Mtius) Ltd

Manufactures ceiling suspension systems and warehouses fasteners and hand tools. www.hercules-global.com

Additional exhibitors include AQUAPRO (Home/Industrial RO system, Countertop & Under Sink system, Water Dispenser & Bath Filters, and more), CHIANYI TRADING (door skins and wooden doors), MAU FENG HARDWARE (roller shutters), MEGA-LINK (Smart Crime Prevention AI system, NVR Surveillance system), RIO TOOLS (hand tools) SHIHMARK (display, traditional & digital), SUNSIGHT(Display Rack, Foldable Trolly Cart, Glass Rack Set, Draw Set, Paper Roll Holder, and more).

In 2023, Taiwan’s exports to South Africa totaled USD 552.66 million, highlighting the active trade relationship between the two regions.

Visit the Taiwan Pavilion Booth No. 842, Hall 3, at the Gallagher Convention Centre. For more information, contact:

TAITRA

Ms. Goldie Lee

Email: goldie@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +886-2-2725-5200 Ext. 1334

Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa

Email: zaf@mofa.gov.tw

Tel: +27(12) 4306071-3

Taiwan Trade Center Johannesburg

Email: johannesburg@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +27(11) 2682006