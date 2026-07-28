20 years of excellence and two titles won at The Trading Awards Africa 2026

Looking back at fmas:26, where Weltrade stood out as 'Best Synthetic Indices Broker' and 'Best IB/Affiliate Programme'.

Weltrade, a CFD trading firm with a 20-year footprint in the industry, was recently validated by traders and partners in Africa as ‘Best Synthetic Indices Broker’ and ‘Best IB/Affiliate Programme’.

Both titles, awarded by The Trading Awards Africa 2026, are a huge nod to the broker’s commitment to serving clients around the world by providing not just excellent but ‘comfortable service and trading conditions’.

This statement carries particular weight, and for Weltrade, ‘comfortable’ is synonymous with low-cost entry, thanks to its commission-free trading options and ‘the lowest possible spreads on popular assets’. In practice, this is evident in every aspect of Weltrade’s offering.

Floating leverage, low spreads, which vary by account type, deposits as low as $1 (with the Micro account), and annual margin interest of up to 20% (with the SyntX account), paid out weekly, are among the standard benefits traders can enjoy.

20 years in a marketplace as densely populated as the CFD and FX brokerage sector, and remaining relevant is no easy feat. Weltrade has demonstrated not only resilience but also adaptability and the native ability to innovate.

Weltrade is one of the few brokers to offer CFDs on synthetic indices. This makes it one of the few accessible options for synthetic indices trading in South Africa, where demand for round-the-clock instruments has grown sharply among retail traders.

As the latest additions to Weltrade’s already extensive product portfolio, these synthetic instruments were purpose-built for greater trading flexibility and a superior trading experience. According to a spokesperson knowledgeable about the launch, ‘Synthetic indices represent the next stage of accessible, digitally driven trading.

‘By removing the dependence on real-world market hours and conditions, we’re giving traders a way to engage with the markets on their own terms, 24/7, with the same low barriers to entry that define everything we build. SyntX is proof that the future of trading is data-driven, always-on, and open to everyone.’

Arguably more flexible and attractive than traditional CFD instruments, synthetics allow traders to enter and exit trades even outside standard market hours and enjoy the same experience and equal exposure to OTC price action.

Introducing the new pipeline in Africa

SyntX and other Weltrade offerings, including copy trading and its attractive partner programme, were showcased at fmas:26 in Cape Town, where the broker stole the spotlight not only as an exhibitor but also as the proud winner of The Trading Awards Africa.

The Trading Awards are some of the most coveted retail trading accolades worldwide. Crowning the boldest and the most forward-thinking brands in the CFD and prop trading space, they make a stark difference in the industry.

Open to all but earned by very few, The Trading Awards recognise only industry players that truly ‘outperform the rest.’

Weltrade rose to this challenge not once but twice, proving its net dominance in South Africa’s prolific online trading sector across two verticals: retail traders and partners (IBs and affiliates).

Providing access to a variety of opportunities across traditional and synthetic instruments, Weltrade thus reinforced its footprint in South Africa and the entire African region’s CFD trading industry, emerging as a strong competitor with a strong value proposition that can make traders pivot at any given moment.

IBs and affiliates looking for a reliable broker partner may find an equally solid option in Weltrade’s partner programme, featuring a 35% payout structure, performance-based payments even during periods of market stress, a 90-day rollout window providing revenue security, and a multi-level scale.

A winning brand ambassador

Weltrade’s well-balanced value proposition for traders and partners is matched with a top-tier brand ambassador partnership. The broker inked a brand ambassador partnership with FC Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz in August 2025, whereby the superstar footballer became the official face of Weltrade.

Bridging the high-performance world of trading with that of sports, this partnership proves that values and behaviours such as strategic thinking, resilience, perseverance, and preparation exceed the boundaries of a single domain or industry. And building a winner’s mindset requires consistency, an essential quality both on the football pitch and in front of the charts.

To explore Weltrade’s full offering and see how you can benefit, visit weltrade.com.