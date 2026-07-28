‘Xenophobic violence’, building hijackers and drugs: Inside Nigeria and SA’s high-stakes meeting

Foreign nationals came under attack, and foreign-owned shops were looted on numerous occasions in the last few months.

Nigeria has urged South Africa to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on African migrants, as the two countries meet this week to try to cool tensions.

Foreign nationals have come under attack, and foreign-owned shops looted over the last few months, as some South Africans blame immigrants ​for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Nigeria completed its voluntary repatriation programme last Thursday, with the final flight taking 305 returnees home from Johannesburg. In total, nearly 1 490 citizens were returned to the West African country.

Nigeria mission

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, led a high‑stakes mission to Abuja this week, opening candid talks aimed at repairing strained relations between the two nations.

Tinubu designated a high-level Nigerian government delegation to engage in structured talks with the South African delegation led by Lamola.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said the discussions were “candid, constructive, and forward-looking,” focusing on restoring mutual goodwill and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Concerns

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the minister outlined three specific areas of concern that have heightened recent tensions between the two countries:

“The purported installation of an unrecognised traditional ruler, titled an ‘Igbo King ‘, in the Eastern Cape Province in March 2026 caused widespread public concern across South Africa. Minister Lamola emphasised that this occurred while South Africa is actively consolidating the constitutional role of traditional leadership in a post-apartheid society.”

Phiri said concerns were raised regarding the involvement of certain foreign nationals, including Nigerian citizens, in organised crime, illicit drug trafficking, and financial fraud.

“The Special Envoy noted that as of 7 July 2026, more than 500 Nigerian nationals had been processed through the South African criminal justice system for various offences, highlighting the need for enhanced cross-border security cooperation.”

Violence

Lamola addressed instances where law enforcement officers faced violent resistance or obstruction during criminal investigations.

A specific concern was raised regarding hijacked residential and commercial properties in urban centres such as Hillbrow (Johannesburg) and Sunnyside (Pretoria), where unlawful enclaves have compromised public safety for local residents and foreign nationals alike.

“Regrettably, these incidents have fueled negative perceptions surrounding Nigerian nationals living in South Africa over the years. Addressing these challenges firmly, fairly, and within the bounds of the law is vital for the well-being of both our nations,” Lamola said.

Repatriation

Phiri said during the sessions, both delegations reviewed feedback regarding the processing and arrest of over 500 Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

“Minister Lamola clarified that these law enforcement measures are evidence-based, targeting individual criminal conduct rather than profiling the broader, law-abiding Nigerian diaspora.

“The Nigerian delegation acknowledged the necessity of holding lawbreakers accountable, while emphasising the importance of guaranteeing constitutional due process, fair trial standards, and humane treatment for all detainees,” Phiri said.

Phiri added that both delegations agreed on the urgent need to de-escalate inflammatory rhetoric in public discourse and prevent hostile actions.

Xenophobia

Lamola emphasised that the South African government unequivocally condemns all forms of xenophobia, racism, discrimination, and related intolerance.

While crime and lawlessness will be met with the full force of the law, public frustration or criminal activity can never be used to justify vigilante violence, intimidation, or attacks against foreign nationals.

“Law enforcement remains the exclusive prerogative of the state,” Minister Lamola stated. “While South Africa will not tolerate criminal activity by any individual regardless of nationality, we equally will not permit vigilante action or xenophobic violence against foreign nationals residing in our country. To this end, arrests have taken place, and relevant investigations are still underway.”

Migration

Lamola reiterated that shared migration and public safety challenges are best resolved through formal diplomatic channels, institutional security partnerships, and strict adherence to constitutional rights.

Phiri said the two governments reaffirmed that bilateral diplomacy and Pan-African solidarity remain the essential frameworks to ensure peaceful coexistence, safeguard human rights, and deepen historical ties between South Africa and Nigeria.