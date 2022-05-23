Kubayi to try reassure investors at World Economic Forum in Davos

Kgomotso Phooko

Leaders from across the world are currently gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).

Around 2,500 of the globe’s leaders and experts will meet for the annual WEF conference for the first time post Covid.

With this year’s WEF theme being ‘History at a turning point’, the focus will be on unpredicted global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as climate change.

South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi – as head of the Cabinet’s Economic Cluster – will lead the delegation that will represent the country at the conference.

The conference usually takes place at the beginning of the year but, due to the current pandemic, the calendar for international events was affected.

The minister, in an interview with the SABC on Monday, detailed the goals that the SA delegation hopes to achieve at the conference.

SA’s message to WEF

“The message we are carrying to WEF firstly is to re-confirm our approach in terms implementation of our economic reconstruction and recovery. We are affected by issues of climate change and Covid-19.

“We will also re-affirm our position in terms of law and order in terms of the riots that happened, because that is some of the concerns our investors would have,” said Kubayi.

Kubayi will also reassure investors about their commitment to building South Africa.

This is in regard to reports about corruption being rife in South Africa.

“Over time there has been concerns over corruption. The reports of the Zondo commission coming out, and the country implementing its recommendation, gives assurance that it does not matter who you are, there will be consequences [when] somebody does wrong things and finds themselves at the wrong side of the law,” added Kubayi.

The minister is being accompanied at WEF by a business delegation from South Africa to exhibit the partnership the country has with the private sector.

“We will be meeting with Team South Africa this morning to ensure we speak in the same voice and to showcase the partnership, but also the government supporting the business community,” added Kubayi.

