Small businesses struggle to cope as fuel prices continue to rise
Marizka Coetzer
Gold Leaf Garden Service owner Waldo Sealey said he will have to lay off staff after yesterday’s fuel price hike.
Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Fairlands. The R2.43/l petrol price hike for 93 octane on Wednesday will see the Gauteng price increasing to R23.94/l. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy (R1.50 c/l) until July 5, 2022, with effect from June 1, 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
